2 hours ago

South Sudan's First Vice-President Riek Machar and his wife, Defence Minister Angelina Teny, have recovered from Covid-19, Sudan Tribune reports.

The two tested positive for Coronavirus three weeks ago.

The newspaper quoted a statement from Mr Machar's office as saying that he had been discharged on Saturday "having fully recovered".

The statement further said the two government officials have been discharged after the second Coronavirus confirmation tests conducted on them returned negative.

“The two leaders are therefore expected to resume their daily active public office duties anytime soon, hopefully by Monday, 8 June, 2020,” the newspaper quotes the statement as saying.

bbc