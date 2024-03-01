44 minutes ago

Southampton manager Russell Martin has commended Ghanaian international Kamaldeen Sulemana for his performance in the team's 3-0 loss to Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Anfield.

Despite Southampton missing out on progression to the quarterfinals, Sulemana's return to the starting lineup after a significant injury absence was notable.

Martin highlighted the winger's contributions but also pointed out areas for improvement, particularly in finishing.

"I thought he was great, but he should score. The next step for Kamaldeen is getting things right in the final third. Even when he had a run of games before he got injured, he only got three assists," said Martin.

Acknowledging Sulemana's talent, Martin emphasized the need for the winger to capitalize on his moments in the final third to convert opportunities into goals.

Despite the defeat, Sulemana showcased discipline in his position and made valuable contributions both defensively and offensively.

Martin's assessment underscores the high expectations for Sulemana's performance and the importance of refining his finishing skills to maximize his impact on the field.

As Sulemana continues to regain fitness and form post-injury, his development in key areas will be crucial for Southampton's success moving forward.