Southampton manager Russell Martin has emphasized the critical role of Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana maintaining fitness to unlock his immense talent.

Martin's remarks came following Southampton's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round at Anfield, where Sulemana's missed opportunities were notable in the first half.

Reflecting on Sulemana's performance and injury history, Martin acknowledged the challenges the talented winger has faced due to injuries, impacting his consistency and goal-scoring opportunities.

Sulemana, who joined Southampton from Stade Rennes, has been plagued by injuries, hindering his ability to showcase his full potential.

Martin stressed, "It's crucial for him to stay fit to reach his potential. He's a young player who is constantly learning and will be a key player for us. It's frustrating for him to deal with injuries after finding form."

Despite missing the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations for Ghana due to injury, Sulemana is yet to score for Southampton this season. Martin's comments underscore the importance of Sulemana's fitness in unlocking his capabilities on the field.

As Sulemana navigates through injury challenges, Southampton looks to him to overcome setbacks and contribute significantly to the team's success.

Currently fourth in the Championship table with 67 points after 34 games, Southampton aims to return to the top flight after suffering relegation last season.