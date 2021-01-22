48 minutes ago

Arsenal look fired up for the defence of their FA Cup and are fancied to get past Southampton in round four at St Mary’s Stadium.

The Gunners have come good at just the right time to do well in this competition, whereas Saints may just be hampered by a significant injury list.

Betting with real money casinos we’re happy to take 6/5 for an away win in normal time as our first Southampton vs Arsenal prediction.

A Look At Southampton’s Betting Odds

Ralph Hasenhuttl gave several youngsters a run-out in Tuesday’s 2-0 third-round triumph over Shrewsbury, in a match delayed due to coronavirus issues at the League One club.

Dan N’Lundulu marked his first start with a goal in the 17th minute, while the likes of Caleb Watts, Jake Vokins and Kgagelo Chauke were handed a chance to shine.

To be fair, there was a mix of experience and youth, with James Ward-Prowse sealing the win with a clever curled free-kick in the closing stages.

Speaking of his rookies, the Saint boss said:

"It was a good moment for them to step into the team.

"Hasenhuttl said of his rookies.

"We tried to give them the chance to show up and I think they did OK.

"They were a little bit nervous at the beginning but I think after five or 10 minutes you could see they really wanted to play."

However, Saints have a moderate record in cup competitions under the Austrian manager and usually come unstuck when meeting strong opposition.

With the likes of Jannik Vestergaard, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Redmond, Sofiane Boufal and Danny Ings hit by recent injuries, plus Ryan Bertrand suspended, their squad is stretched.

Hasenhuttl almost always adopts a positive gameplan, but it is anticipated that next week’s Premier League encounters with Arsenal and Aston Villa at this venue will take priority in terms of some key personnel.

Looking at the Southampton vs Arsenal odds, best online casino new zealand bookies will like 13/5 for an away win and over 2.5 goals in the game.

A Look At Arsenal’s Betting Odds

The gooner news outfit made hard work of beating Newcastle in extra-time in the last round but were impressive when easing to a 3-0 league win over the Magpies in midweek.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brace sandwiched a Bukayo Saka strike to give the Gunners a fourth success in five top-flight fixtures.

Aubameyang has not been as prolific as usual this term but that double strike should give his confidence a welcome boost.

Mikel Arteta’s men have regained the energy and enthusiasm which helped them lift this trophy last term, when Manchester City and Chelsea were beaten in the closing stages.

The Spaniard stated:

"The team looked confident, looked solid, looked compact and very clear about what we had to do, defending and attacking.

"I am really pleased with the momentum we have. The energy, the cohesion around the spirit is better…but we have to maintain that run and keep going."

Arsenal have kept five straight clean sheets, but Saints have scored in eight of their last 10 home matches, so the visitors may struggle to extend that sequence.

With that in mind, 17/5 for an away win and both teams to score completes our Southampton vs Arsenal betting tips.

Additional stats

Last result:

SOUTHAMPTON 2-0 Shrewsbury – Daniel N’Lundulu, James Ward-Prowse

ARSENAL 3-0 Newcastle – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2), Bukayo Saka

Head-to-head: Arsenal 1-1 Southampton, Southampton 0-2 Arsenal, Arsenal 2-2 Southampton, Arsenal 2-0 Southampton, Southampton 3-2 Arsenal