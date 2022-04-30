4 hours ago

Ghana and Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu started the 2021/2022 season on a very impressive note but his form has been on a downward spiral.

He was given a lot of plaudits when his side Southampton drew 1-1 with Manchester City but was a pale shadow of himself when Chelsea beat his side 6-0.

Salisu has been benched in recent games and was heavily trolled after scoring an own goal in his side's 2-2 draw against Brighton.

He was left out of games against Arsenal and Brighton but has now been restored to the starting line up.

But the young defender who has refused to play for his country Ghana has explained the reason for his dip in form and has vowed to return stronger.

''For me, in football mistakes come. When it comes, you have to stay positive and try to believe in yourself,'' Salisu told the Daily Echo.

''Try to sit down and see what’s not right so you can make it better. I had a couple of bad games, I will say.

''But I’m still working hard to get back to my best.

''I’m doing Ramadan and it’s not easy. It’s very hard at the same time playing games, I think it’s a little bit affected me. But I’m still working hard and I will get back strong.''he said