A Madrid court has declared former Barcelona player Samuel Eto’o as the official biological father of a 22-year-old Spanish woman, Erika Do Rosario Nieves.

The Cameroonian declared himself in absentia and did not attend to the evidence presented against him.

This has been indicated to EFE by lawyer Fernando Osuna, who was in charge of the legal representation of the young woman’s lawsuit in 2018.

The young woman’s mother and the player met, according to the lawsuit, in a Madrid nightclub in 1997, when Eto’o was on loan at Leganes.

The mother stated that, during the pregnancy, she tried to communicate with Eto’o, but he did not answer her phone calls or emails.

To carry out the process, the young woman provided biological evidence that supported her testimony, which made the judge admit the claim, although Eto’o never met the court’s requirements.

Eto’o must now pay the 22-year-old 1,400 euros per month, including retroactive payments since the lawsuit was filed.

