55 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Sekondi Constituency in the Western Region, Andrew Agyapa Mercer, has thrown the gauntlet down to former President John Dramani Mahama to hold a press conference on the Airbus SE scandal, like he usually does to speak his mind on happenings in the country, “if he is a man”.

Andrew Agyapa Mercer, when asked on Me Man Nti in an interview with Adakabre Frimpong Manso on Neat FM whether it is not a ploy by members of his party [NPP] to reinforce the corruption tag on the NDC flagbearer by harping on the airbus scandal stressed “he should come and tell us the report on the said scandal from UK was wrong or he is not the G01 as stated in the report like he does to other national issues.”

The lawyer indicated that members of the NDC are at pains as to the incredible economic performances of the current government and can be nowhere compared to its marvellous changes made so far.