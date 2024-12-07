2 hours ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, was captured casting his vote in the Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency in the Upper West Region, marking a significant moment for both him and his constituents.

The Speaker, who has represented the area for several years, arrived at the polling station early, emphasizing the importance of participation in the democratic process.

In a brief statement after voting, Bagbin urged all Ghanaians to exercise their right to vote peacefully, stressing the need for unity and respect during the electoral process.

He also expressed confidence in the Electoral Commission’s ability to manage the election effectively, ensuring a smooth and fair voting experience for everyone.

“As a citizen and a public servant, it is my duty to cast my vote and encourage others to do the same,” Bagbin said. “We must remain vigilant, but above all, we must ensure peace and respect for the rule of law.”

His appearance at the polling station was met with enthusiasm from voters in the area, who acknowledged his continued contributions to the development of the constituency and the country.

Speaker Bagbin has long been a key figure in Ghanaian politics, and his participation in the election serves as a reminder of the vital role elected officials play in shaping the future of the nation.