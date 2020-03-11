56 minutes ago

Some hardworking Members of Parliament and Ministers of State, will on Wednesday night [today], March 11, 2020, receive honours from the Speaker, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye.

This is the first time such an awards event will be held.

An invitation sighted by 3news.com said the award is aimed at “recognising some Ministers of State for their responsiveness to the Legislature and hardworking Members of Parliament”.

The event will be themed: ‘The Role of Members of Parliament in Promoting Peaceful Democratic Elections’.

It will be preceded by a book launch.

The book, authored by the Speaker, is titled: ‘Strengthening Democratic And Good Governance in Contemporary Ghana – Some Challenges’.

The Chairman of the occasion will be the First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu, who is also MP for Bekwai Constituency.