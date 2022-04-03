4 hours ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Right Honourable Alban S.K Bagbin has cautioned against the practice of the leakage of sensitive parliamentary documents to the press.

Speaking during a staff durbar held on April 2, 2022, at the Chamber of Parliament, Mr Bagbin said the practice reduces the reputation of the Institution and what it represents in the eyes of citizens.

He urged all staff to work together as a committed team to ensure that Ghana’s Legislature attains its vision of developing into a model Parliament worthy of emulation by other Legislative Institutions.

Mr Bagbin added that the Board of the Parliamentary Service has made some decisions to ensure an efficient, non-partisan, innovative and professional Parliamentary Service, through staff welfare and empowerment.

Meanwhile, Parliament is expected to go on recess on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, to end the First Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.