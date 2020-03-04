1 hour ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has signed a book of condolence in Accra in memory of the former Egyptian President, Hosni Mubarak who died on February 25, 2020 in Cairo at the age 91.

The visit by the Speaker to the residence of the Egyptian Ambassador in Accra was to sympathise with the people of Egypt over the death of their former Head of State.

President Mubarak who was the fourth President of Egypt came into office on October 14th, 1981 and was overthrown through an uprising on February 11, 2011.

The Speaker, Prof Oquaye was warmly received by Mr Emad Magdy Hanna, the Egyptian Ambassador to Ghana to his residence and ushered him into a hall to sign the book of condolence in memory of the former Egyptian President.

Prof Oquaye speaking to the media after signing the book of condolence indicated that Ghana and Egypt were family and had long standing relations, which dated back many years.

He said the last time he was invited to Egypt, he had the opportunity to discuss with Egyptian officials, Ghana’s bid to host the headquarters of the African Continental Free Trade Area in Accra.

He said even though the Egyptians were also bidding for it, they eventually supported Ghana, which he described as a very vital sign of cooperation, which must be appreciated.

Prof Oquaye also stated since the days of President Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana and Egypt have bonded, and have respected that rich relationship.

He described the departed Egyptian President as a real African who supported the Organization of the African Union now the African Union and called for the need for Africans to acknowledge him.

