21 minutes ago

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Wusu has directed the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament to investigate the circumstances that caused the Military brutalities in Wa.

This was after the Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu proposed same, in order to get to the bottom of the brutalities.

Mr Osei Wusu who sat in for the Speaker on Friday July 2, said the committee has one month to investigate, collect and collate the facts and report to the House for further action.

“As proposed by the Minority Leader and seconded by the Majority leader I direct the Committee on Defence and Interior to proceed to Wa to investigate , collect and collate the facts and report to the House within four weeks,” the Speaker said.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu who appealed for the Defense and Interior Committee, to Wa to intervene in the matter noted that "the development and the circumstances leading to the impunity must stop."

“I am seeking your leave as I raise this matter so that we can continue to co-exist. The continued conduct of the Military is undermining civil and public confidence in our Ghana Armed Forces who have a duty to protect us.. This is the conduct of a few of them, to be fair to them.” Mr Iddrisu said on the floor, Friday, July 2.

A group of military men were captured on camera in Wa in the Upper West Regional brutalizing civilians on the streets.

It is not immediately clear what may have warranted such an action by the men in uniform but eyewitnesses say they were in search of a missing mobile phone belonging to one of them.

According to one eyewitness, one of the soldiers is believed to have boarded what is referred to as “Yellow Yellow” or “Mahama Cambo” and lost his phone.

The incident is said to have started at 1:00pm and lasted for close to an hour at the Wa main traffic Thursday afternoon.

Public Relations Officer of the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council, Cletus Awuni, who is said to have gone to find out from the military about their operations was also severely brutalized with his mobile phone also destroyed.

He was taken to the Wa Municipal Hospital but was later referred to the Upper West Regional Hospital.