35 minutes ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has deferred his ruling on Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, who has been cited for absenteeism.

Speaking after a debate on the matter, Mr. Bagbin said he needed time to submit a reasoned written ruling.

“I cannot in the haste of today give you a ruling,” he said.

Under the circumstances, Mr. Bagbin said there was a need to suspend sitting.

“On return, I will deliver the written ruling,” Mr. Bagbin assured.

Source: citifmonline