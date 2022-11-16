1 hour ago

Akwasi Nsiah, a Ghanaian media personality and host of Adom TV's Badwam morning show, has requested that the ad hoc committee hearing the Minority Caucus' motion calling for a vote of censure against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta be disbanded.

According to him, the Committee will end up delivering a negative report to Ghanaians because both the Minority and Majority Caucuses were seen on live television yesterday displaying their interests.

On the Badwam show on Wednesday, Akwasi Nsiah asked why Mr. Bagbin will form an ad hoc committee when the Majority group has openly stated that they will not support the Minority on the motion.

"Bagbin should dissolve the ad hoc committee immediately because it serves no purpose. The Minority and the Majority have their different views on this issue, but you bring them together. See what happened in the House yesterday; they were there to display their positions on the Committee, so what are they resolving?," He inquired on live television.

He accused the Committee's co-chairs of making individual decisions rather than reaching a bipartisan decision.

"Even among the co-chairs, Dominic Ayine and K.T. Hammond, there are co-chairs who rule on the left side and the other on the right side, what are you doing? Is it because we only want to line the pockets of the MPs on the Committee? Bagbin should explain the significance of this committee," he opened fire.

As a result, Akwasi Nsiah demanded that the Committee be disbanded immediately, claiming that it was wasting taxpayers' money.

The Speaker last week announced an ad hoc committee to probe allegations in a vote of censure motion against the embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The 8-member bipartisan ad hoc committee was constituted of Members of Parliament elected by the leadership of both sides of the House.

Their main task is to probe the seven allegations contained in the censure motion filed late last month by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, seeking the removal of Ofori-Atta from office.

The Committee which is co-chaired by Dr. Dominic Ayeni, MP for Bolgatanga East - for the Minority side and Hon. K.T. Hammond, MP, Adansi Asokwa - for the Minority side, began a public hearing on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, and is expected to submit a report within 7 days.