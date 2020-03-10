3 hours ago

Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, the Speaker of Parliament on Monday urged media houses to utilize the services of experts to inform public opinion on important national issues.

“Let us have a network of experts for the media to call them to contribute on various national issues so that our discussions will be well-informed devoid of partisan opinion. This is surely the way for us to develop as a nation,” he said.

Prof Oquaye said this at the launch of the 70th anniversary of Graphic Communication Group Limited (GCGL) in Accra.

The Speaker said the practice whereby media houses relied on partisan propagandists in the discussion of national discourse often resulted in the public being misled through misinformation.

He urged the media houses to use their platforms to protect the country’s development agenda and consolidate the democratic values especially as the nation prepares for the December elections.

He urged the media to display a high level of professionalism ahead of the December polls, noting that the media plays a pivotal role in any democracy, and democracy was impossible without responsible and duty-bound media.

Prof Oquaye advised the media to be professional in the discharge of its duties and guard against sensationalism which does not reflect the content of the news.

He commended the Group serving the public with unbiased news, saying “Daily Graphic is the authoritative newspaper”.

“GCGL was founded on a corporate principle of correctness and abided by neutrality. They stood for the truth and verified every information before publication, thereby creating a good name for the company”.

Prof Oquaye advised the management of the company to continue to stand for the truth and exhibit a high sense of professionalism in the media landscape for sustained national development.

“Parliament is willing to cooperate with the media and give it every opportunity to report on Parliamentary proceedings without having the temptation of censorship,” he added.

Mr Ato Afful, the Managing Director, GCGL, said management would continue to create a diverse, respected, effective media house and brand that would provide real value for its readers while striving to become the most desired media company on the continent.

“From humble beginnings, the Daily Graphic grew into one of Ghana’s largest state-owned media and publishing companies, with six print brands, two digital channels, a portfolio of subsidiary businesses and offices with newsgathering capabilities around the world,” he said.

He said the company’s media brands continue to be dependent on an uncompromising commitment to the tenets of truth and accuracy, which the community and the audience member networks value the company.

“To the next 70-years, we will strive and continue to find simple solutions in an increasingly complex world and to tell stories, create connections and deliver experiences that resonate with audiences and readers,” he said.

Prof Kwame Karikari, the Board Chairman of GCGL, assured the public that the Group would continue to practice responsible journalism and manage information that flows within the society to ensure national unity and cohesion.

Other dignitaries present at the event include Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information; Mrs Jean Mensah, the Chairperson of Electoral Commission; Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo, the Auditor-General; Mr Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, Chairman of the National Media Commission; and Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, the Osu Mantse.

Source: peacefmonline.com