The Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) has named cases it has investigated and is investigating as far as corruption is concerned.

In its Half Yearly Statutory Report ending 31 December 2022, pursuant to section 3(3) of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), the Special Prosecutor "offers an insight into the corruption cases investigated and prosecuted by the Office and highlights activities undertaken by the Office."

The 13-page report released on January 4, 2023, claims the OSP "has commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of illegal small-scale mining. The investigation targets some officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission. It also targets the activities and

expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), especially in respect of the seizure and management of excavators, machinery, road vehicles, and gold nuggets".

It also cites the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited, the Gaming Commission of Ghana, the National Sports Authority, Ghana Water Company Limited, and Bank of Ghana.

Other cases under investigation includes: the alleged bribery by Airbus SE, a European multinational aerospace corporation, in respect of the sale and purchase of military aircraft for the Republic of Ghana, the allegation of attempted bribery of Members of Parliament by a wealthy businessman, and so on.

