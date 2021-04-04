1 hour ago

Some spectators have been arrested at the Accra Sports Stadium for trying to sneak into the premises during the match day 18 Ghana Premier League encounter between Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars.

At half time the Police spotted some fans scaling the walls of the Stadium to try and sneak into the stands when a ban on the admission of spectators to stadiums is in full force.

These spectators who were numbering about five have been accosted by the Police at the Stadium and have been marched into a waiting Police pick up to the station.

It remains unclear whether the Police will prefer charges against the recalcitrant football hungry fans.

The home side Accra Hearts of Oak still have the lead in the game after Victor Aidoo blasted home a penalty kick high into the roof of the net in the 29th after Patrick Razak was fouled in the first half.