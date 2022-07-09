3 hours ago

The National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations (NCPTAs) wants the government to negotiate with the four teacher unions who are on strike to demand the payment of a cost of living allowance.

NCPTAs in a statement said the current strike has led to some challenges, including a reduction in the contact hours for students’ learning and a food crisis.

It thus urged the government to “treat the resolution of the Unions’ demand and subsequent strike as an emergency situation.”

“The NCPTAs believes Government has the capacity and capability to resolve it and must show leadership now,” the statement said.

The teacher unions’ meeting with the government over the ongoing strike ended inconclusively on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

The teachers are fighting for the payment of between 20% and 30% of their salaries as a Cost of Living Allowance.

They say the allowance will cushion them from current economic conditions and the worsening plight of teachers.

Pressure is mounting on the government to concede and pay the allowance, following the Trades Union Congress’ threat to join the ongoing strike.

The Ministry for Employment and Labour Relations has set Tuesday, July 12, 2022, to hold a second meeting with organised labour over their agitation for a 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

The meeting will specifically focus on negotiating the demands of organised labour.

A statement issued by the ministry said it convened an emergency meeting on Friday [July 8, 2022] where the agreement was reached to reconvene next week.

Sourcecitifmonline