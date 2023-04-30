2 hours ago

On Friday night, Emmanuel Gyasi, the Ghanaian striker and captain of Spezia Calcio, endured a disappointing match against Monza in Round 32 of the Italian Serie A campaign, resulting in some booing from the home supporters.

Throughout the 90 minutes, Gyasi and his teammates failed to impress, and Monza took advantage to secure a 2-0 victory, with goals from Patrick Ciurria and Carlos Augusto.

Towards the end of the game, frustrated Monza supporters expressed their dissatisfaction with the performance of Gyasi, as well as Kovalenko, by booing the duo and chanting "get your balls out."

Similar chants were also directed towards other players who did not perform up to expectations. The supporters are concerned about the team's current standing, as dropping more points could push the team into the relegation zone.

The Spezia Calcio players must now reflect on their performance and put in a better showing in the next match to avoid being relegated, as the team is currently just one point above the relegation zone.