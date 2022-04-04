1 hour ago

The Black Stars technical team have their eyes wide opened as they quietly assemble a formidable squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Interim head coach Otto Addo and his staff are watching Spezia winger Emmanuel Gyasi as they look to strengthen the team for the mundial.

He has been very impressive for Spezia in the Italian Serie A despite his team battling to save their top flight status in the elite division.

The 28 year old was snubbed for the 2021 African Cup of Nations by then coach Milovan Rajevac and was also not invited for the 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs against Nigeria.

Otto Addo has been watching the winger whiles in Italy to scout Felix Afena-Gyan and the player will be in the Ghana squad if Otto Addo continues as Ghana head coach into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana defeated fierce rivals Nigeria after a two legged play offs with Ghana qualifying via the away goal rule.

But his good form will be catching the widely watching eyes of the Black Stars technical team as they quietly assemble the team for the 2022 World Cup.

He has now scored 5 goals in 30 appearances as Spezia lie 14th on the table, and eight points drift of relegation.

The Black Stars will play their first group match at the 2022 World Cup against Portugal on November 24th, 2022 before taking on Korea on November 28th and finally facing Uruguay on December 2.E