2 hours ago

Some unauthorized structures, sited along the Spintex road opposite the Action Chapel International in Accra, have been razed by a task force from the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly.

This follows a directive from the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey for the structures to be demolished because the owners had encroached on a buffer zone for the Kotoka International Airport.

Speaking to journalists during the demolition of the structures, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, said the contractor has been arrested pending further investigations.

“As part of the ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ agenda, there is a war against indiscipline, and this includes unauthorised structures springing up in some areas. Most of these buildings are set up without permits. Even if they are, what are the security implications on the country?”

“It came to our attention that this whole area is supposed to be a buffer zone, for this is at the Kotoka International Airport. The Ghana Civil Aviation fenced it to protect it. It came to our attention that someone has dug about 30 feet closer to the main road, and has erected a fence wall. There is a high tension pole all the way from the shopping Mall to Spintex. Upon confronting him, he told us he is yet to get a permit, if that is the case, why will he go ahead to erect a fence wall?”

“The Assembly per its powers has pulled down the structure. The contractor has been picked up, we will send him to the police station for questioning,” Mr. Quartey further indicated.

Henry Quartey since assuming office under his ‘‘Let’s Make Accra Work‘campaign, has undertaken several initiatives to provide lasting solutions to everyday challenges in the region, with the view to transform the national capital.

More than 40 houses and structures at the Green Belt site, close to the Weija Dam, were recently demolished by the Ga South Municipal Authority (GSMA).

The demolition followed several warnings by the Municipal authority against such illegal structures to protect the dam.

Some structures on waterways, greenbelts, and wetlands were also demolished by the Tema West Metropolitan Assembly in preparation for the rainy season.

The Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, Mrs. Adwoa Amoako, who announced this, said the exercise was to pave the way for rainwater to flow freely from communities in the municipality.

Sourcecitifmonline.com