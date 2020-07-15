1 hour ago

As if by design or by fate Wilfred Osei Palmer who has invested a lot of resources and time into his pending case before the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) is now leaning towards the bible.

He has taken to his twitter handle to post a bible verse Proverbs 21:31 "A horse is prepared for the day of battle, but victory is of the LORD"

Wilfred Osei Palmer who was disqualified from contesting the October 2019 Ghana Football Association Presidential elections by the Normalization Committee for not paying some loyalty payment to the Ghana Football Association after the sale of his player Joseph Paintsil dragged the Ghana Football Association to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Wilfred Osei Kwaku the aggrieved party took the case to the Sports adjudicatory over what he terms as unfair and unlawful treatment meted out to him by the GFA's Normalization Committee in disqualifying him from contesting the October 2019 GFA Elections.

The apex Sports court will on Friday 17th July after a lengthy legal tussle from both parties announce their judgement which may cause a tsunami in Ghana football depending on where it may go.

CAS' judgement will have serious ramifications on the future and reign of the current GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku should things not go the way of the GFA.

There is pensive mood within the corridors of power at the GFA as the landmark ruling could plunge the FA on it's head when the verdict is delivered on Friday.

