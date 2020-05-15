2 hours ago

Addressing the press on Thursday, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah said “government envisages that in the coming weeks it will need to outline a gradual plan for post restrictions era. Pursuant to this, the President has commenced engagements with various stakeholders on safety measures that can allow the easing of restrictions without compromising the health of the population.

“He has already engaged with the Association of Ghana Industries on potential measures for workplace safety. The industry has volunteered some measures which could be made mandatory at workplaces and these measures are currently under consideration.”

“The president has also commenced engagements with the education community on potential post restriction measures that will allow reopening of schools while protecting students, faculty and non-teaching staff,” he added.

“The sports community has also presented proposals on potential easing approach which could still protect the population. Faith based organisations have also presented proposals on how religious activities could be re-allowed while protecting the population,” he said.

While expressing appreciation to the various stakeholders, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah noted however that, “the fact that you are being engaged doesn’t mean that the proposals that have come from you have been accepted or that the restrictions have been amended or lifted currently.”

“Restrictions remain in full force and offenders will be arrested and prosecuted,” he said.