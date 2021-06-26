1 hour ago

Lower tier Austrian side, FC Blau-Weiß Linz have announced the signing of Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena.

Sporting Director of the Austrian club, Tino Wawra revealed why his side decided to take a chance on the striker who had been ruled out of football indefinitely due to a troublesome heart condition.

He says they are delighted to have been able to convince a top striker like Raphael Dwamena to sign for their club.

Sports director Tino Wawra: “I have a good relationship with his advisor, the ex-Dortmund professional and Swiss team player Philipp Degen. That is why this commitment was possible. Here Raphael also saw that something is developing, and he now wants to follow this path with us in the long term. I am very proud that we were able to convince such a top striker to come to Linz. "

The 25-year-old striker who was on trials and totally impressed in the trial training session over the past few days and has now been signed.

Dwamena signs a contract until 2023, with an option for an additional year.

He has in the past played for clubs such as Red Bull Salzburg , FC Lustenau , FC Zurich , Levante and Real Zaragossa .