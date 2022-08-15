2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Eric Taylor sealed a transfer move to Norwegian Division 1 League side Kongsvinger this summer from Lillestrom.

Sports manager Espen Nystuen has followed Taylor throughout his time in Lillestrøm, and has seen him in action at training for the Canaries.

"We have taken over the loan agreement from Lillestrøm and at the same time have taken over and secured an option to buy that LSK has had, so we manage ourselves whether we want to buy him after the season or not. Eric is a quick, technical and fine midfielder. With two men out on loan, it is a great opportunity for us to test whether Eric can be something for us also with a view to next season, says Nystuen.

He says that he has received very good feedback about him from the LSK camp.

" In Lillestrøm there has been very tough competition, on a team that is fighting for medals in the Eliteserien. He is well liked there and it will be exciting to get to know him. We also have a good relationship with Atta Aneke, an upbeat and sensible guy, who represents him as an agent."