The Sports Ministry has denied reports that they wanted to halt the overseas game planned between Kotoko and Hearts scheduled for 7th March 2020 in London.

Reports in the media were rife that the Ministry of Youth and Sports is scheming to have the game cancelled but the special aide to the Sports Minister, Kofi Asare Brako 'Abatay' has denied these reports instead he says the organizers of the game failed to follow due process.

"It's not that at all, it's not true that the Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah wants to cancel the Hearts vs Kotoko match in London", Abatey told Fox FM.

"The thing is that the organizers did not do the right thing, they did not contact the sector minister nor serve him with any documents regarding the proposed match and the ministry is not happy about how it is being done, not that he wants it called off", he added.

The game is being organized by Nana Yaw Amponsah's Proball International in conjunction with Sports Tourism experts Sampson Deen.

Kotoko and Hearts are expected to play at the Barnet Stadium in London to mark Ghana's 63rd Independence Anniversary.