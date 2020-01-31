2 hours ago

Special aide to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Kofi Asare Brako "Abatay" has poured cold water on figures circulating in the media as salaries for national team coaches.

Earlier report suggested that, the government of Ghana has approved the salaries for the various men's national team coaches.

It further revealed that, the government has agreed to pay head coach of the Black Stars $35,000 every month with the least salary been $500.

But Mr. Brako in an interview with Koforidua based Bryt FM said, "It is not true that the Ministry and to a larger extent government have agreed to pay those salaries to coaches. The figures out there was fabricated and I will urge Ghanaians to disregard it"

He indicated that, despite the ministry agreeing to pay national team coaches, no fee have been agreed.

According to him, in about a week or two the actual salaries of the coaches will be known by Ghanaians.

He then called on Ghanaians not to adhere to the negative information going around with regards to salaries of national team coaches.