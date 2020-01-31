2 hours ago

Ghana's Ministry of Youth and Sports are considering to pay national team coaches in local currency instead of the US dollars.

Reports in the local media suggested that, the government of Ghana has approved the salaries for the various men's national team coaches which is in dollars.

But aide to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Kofi Asare Brako (Abatay), in an interview with Bryt FM revealed that the Minister is considering the option of local currency.

"The Ministry may pay national team coaches in cedis instead of dollars. We should not talk about dollars now", Brako said.

He adds that, salaries of the various national teams will in a week or two come out and has downplayed the figures in the media.