10 minutes ago

Rite Sports Multimedia, organizers of the annual Sprite Ball competition organized a day clinic for participating school in this year’s competition.

The event held on the campuses of the University of Ghana saw Coach Feranmi taking players through basic drills and exercises ahead of the competition which begins tomorrow at the El Wak Stadium.

The essence of the clinic is to prepare the players for the competition.

Twenty school will compete for honors in the boys and girls category.