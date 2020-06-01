1 hour ago

Former board and management member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Madam Helena Cobbinah says she is disappointed at the lack of progress on the Adako Jachie project.

Asante Kotoko were handed large tract of land which the club has developed into a training facility with plans to add a befitting club secretariat, a club house and If possible a stadium of their own.

Lead sponsors MTN has in the past cut sod for the construction of certain facilities but till date work has stalled on the project.

According to Madam Helena Cobbina, the large piece of land handed over to the club is under threat from squatters and estate developers.

" I am very disappointed at the level of progress of the Adako-Jachie project. Squatters have started encroaching on the land His Majesty gave us."

" In 1993, I went to study in Egypt so I visited the Zamalek stadium. It's a nice edifice. People talk a whole lot about the team on radio but do not bring any form of support to the club."

"The club owns a house opposite St Louis SHS so it should be renovated to accommodate the players to save the club from renting. Goalkeeper Joe Carr and others were living there."