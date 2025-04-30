1 hour ago

During a hearing for a review of the bail conditions for Mr. Kwabena Adu - Boahene and his wife at an Accra Human Rights Court on the 28th of March, 2025, the deputy Attorney – General, Srem Sai told the Court that Angela Adjei Boateng attempted to destroy evidence by carting currency bills into suitcases on the night she was notified of her husband’s arrest.

The claim formed part of his arguments to oppose the reduction in the bail conditions with the claim that the couple posed flight risks due to their multiple citizenships.

This claim by the deputy Attorney – General about the attempt to destroy evidence could only be a figment of his imagination since there isn’t any evidence available to support this claim.

Indeed, thorough searches were conducted at the private residence of the two accused and up until now, no supporting evidence exists to prove that the couple were engaged in the crimes mentioned by the AG and his deputy.