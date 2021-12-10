4 hours ago

It appears when the problems start coming they come in droves and takes forever to go away as Accra Hearts of Oak have been summoned to court by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust(SSNIT) for owing their players and staff their contributions.

According to Accra based Asempa FM, a former staff of the club filed a complaint with SSNIT about the club's non payment of his contributions resulting in the body issuing a writ of summons to the club.

The club have not had things easy in the last few days as issues on the field have been very dire with Hearts struggling domestically and also on the African continent.

The former Medeama gaffer took over the reigns of the Hearts coaching job midway through last season and guided them to break their trophy hoodoo as they won the Ghana Premier League title for the first time in 12 years and also won the MTN FA Cup.

Hearts of Oak are yet to win a match this season in the Ghana Premier League after four matches with three draws and a defeat against AshGold.

The rainbow club have also crushed out of both the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup under disgraceful circumstances.

Hearts were handed a 6-2 defeat aggregate defeat against WAC of Morocco in the CAF Champions League before they were also handed a 4-2 aggregate defeat to little known Algerian side JS Souara.

The club are yet to return to Ghana after the disgraceful 4-0 defeat to JS Souara due to travel issues after playing the game last Saturday.