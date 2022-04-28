47 minutes ago

Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi will not be in post for his Swiss side FC St. Gallen when they play against FC Lugano in the Swiss Cup finals on 15th May, 2022.

Despite the goalkeeper's impressive form for his side he will be rested for the finals ac 'Cup' goalkeeper Lukas Watkowiak will be used.

The decision has caused the wrath of fans of FC St Gallen who feel that the Ghanaian is their best goalkeeper rather than Lukas Watkowiak.

This was disclosed by coach of the side Peter Zeidler when they defeated FC Lugano 3-0 in a league game where Ati Zigi made four key saves on the day.

“Zigi has to go to the bench in the cup final. Because on May 15, "Cup Goalie" Lukas Watkowiak will be used.

“We agreed on that before the season. And that's not being shaken, there are no discussions” he said after the game against Lugano.

But the decision has been met with harsh criticism from the club's fans who want their best choice to man the post.

The issue is being discussed emotionally within St. Gallen fans circle.

A user named “Wolfchant” wrote: "'So you have the arrogance to bench the best goalkeeper in the league. With our style of play, we need someone who is terrific in 1: 1 situations like Zigi.

Another writer wrote: "Zeidler, don't do this nonsense!" writes the user "Alter Espe" – and even announces that he will not go to Bern if Zigi is really not used.

Another follower writes: "I don't know yet whether it's arrogant, stupid or just naive not to have the best goalkeeper in Switzerland in the most important game for years. We will see."

Social media gauge sees majority of the fans rooting for Ati-Zigi.

Representing them, Erich Pfister's vote: "Zeidler and Hüppi said they wanted to be cup winners. To achieve that, you have to field the best eleven, and Zigi is one of them."