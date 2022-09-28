2 hours ago

Ahead of the Ghana Premier League and CAF Champions League, the National Sports Authority ( NSA) met with stakeholders at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium today, September 13, 2022, to discuss matters pertaining to matches.

The Acting Regional Director Emmanuel Kojo Appiah, who also chaired the meeting, thanked the guests for honouring their invitation.

The purpose of the meeting was basically to come up with observations and challenges that came up last season and to find measures that could be put in place to help address them.

One major challenge that came up was the Electronic Ticketing System (E-ticket). This E-ticket, which started during the Ghana-Nigeria match, was a success, and as a result, the E-ticket has come to stay. This E-ticket was therefore used throughout the rest of the league matches last season.

Meanwhile, this E-ticket is an issue to the ordinary Ghanaian and as such, spectators still come to the gates without tickets. Some also purchase tickets without getting their codes, and it is with this same code that will only be used as evidence of a ticket being purchased before one is allowed to enter.

Other challenges that were raised were having more people than the stadium capacity, passage way for the medical team to get to people who need medical attention, security services who are not on duty shouldn't be at the stadium without their tickets and accreditation for security services without uniforms.

All challenges were addressed with the hope that this season would be better with minimal issues.

Present at the meeting were; Zenabu Nabubie, Ghana Police Service ( GPS), ACP Ohene Bossman, GPS, SIIPG J.N. Agidem, GPS, Daniel Offei Red cross, Abdul Bassit Abdulai, NADMO EOC, ASP Richmond Oppong Ghana Prisons, Adoi Andzie- Mensah ,GNFS,Kwadwo Frank Duodo NADMO regional director, ADP O. Tasembedo Ghana Prisons, Boafo Kuttin, National Intelligence Bureau, Osei Tutu Agyemang, RFA/GFA, A. Adu-Poku , Red cross and David Karikari, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The NSA team that were present were: Emmanuel Kojo Appiah, Acting Regional Director, Simon Koku Gluikpor, Head of Technical Department, Linda Adarkwa Yiadom, Head of Administration Department, Kofi Adu Danso, Head of Marketing; Joshua Addai-Manu, Head of Audit; and Oheneba Owusu Ansah, Head of Registry.

