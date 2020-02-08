1 hour ago

The Reverend Professor Emmanuel Martey, a former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has admonished Christians to be bold and stand by the truth irrespective of their political affiliations.

Prof Martey said there was nothing wrong with Christians engaging in politics, saying, "What was wrong was the neglect of truth due to one's political affiliation."

The former Moderator made these remarks at a public lecture organised by the Bible Society of Ghana (BSG) on the theme, "The Bible and Politics."

He said the Bible enjoined Christians to be actively involved in how their countries were run.

He said the Bible affirmed God's appointment of leaders, adding that, politics was a means God used to accomplish his will.

"Christians are to seek justice and help those in power, as well as be the voice of the voiceless," he said.

He said the Church needed to play its educational role effectively, educating citizens on their civic responsibilities towards nation-building.

Mr Martey, however, called on Ghanaians to support the Electoral Commission (EC) to perform its electoral mandate.

He said the EC was capable of delivering on its mandate if it had the needed support.