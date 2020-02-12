58 minutes ago

As part of efforts to fulfil its global initiative of ‘Futuremakers’, Standard Chartered Bank organised outreach to the Autism Awareness Care and Training Centre at Kokomlemle in Accra.

Led by the Chief Executive Officer, Mansa Nettey, the staff assisted caretakers and students of the centre in various educational and recreational activities which included painting, reading, bead making and paper art.

Touch by the plight of the children, the StanChart CEO underscored the need for the state to promote a high level of Autism awareness and also help to improve the lives of children living with Autism in Ghana.

She assured management of the Centre that the bank will continue to support them in different forms to further improve learning.

The Autism Awareness Care and Training Centre was established 21 years ago with six children.

It currently has about 30 students and aims to train and support children with autism by providing them with independent living skills through training to facilitate their re-inclusion into mainstream society while creating awareness of the disorder which has no known cause or cure.

The Founder and Director of the Centre, Serwaa Quaynor, praised the bank for their visit and called for more support for people living with autism in Ghana.

She also used the visit to call on corporate bodies to emulate the example of Standard Chartered.

‘Futuremakers’ is Standard Chartered Bank’s new global initiative aimed at tackling inequality and promoting greater economic inclusion for young people in the communities in which it operates.

The initiative also aims to raise funds between 2019 and 2023 to empower the next generation to learn, earn and grow and is built on the three pillars of Education, Entrepreneurship and Employability.

Standard Chartered Bank has an employee volunteering programme where each employee has a three-day paid leave to support social causes in selected communities with their skills set and expertise.

Under Employee Volunteering, the unique skills of the bank and its employees are used to share skills and build the capacity of young people to access jobs and economic opportunities that will help close the inequality gap.

Source: myjoyonline.com