2 hours ago

The African Beach Soccer Union (ABSU) has issued a release following an Executive Committee online conference meeting on Wednesday, August 5 2020.

Among the key issues addressed, the composition, scope of work and terms of reference for the various standing committees to steer the affairs of the Union.

The release which was signed by the General Secretary Mr. Taye Olajide outlined five committes;

Technical & Youth Development committee

Women's Development

Marketing & Sponsorship

Competitions Committee

Media,

Communications & Branding committee

The document further listed all members tentatively appointed onto the union's Secretariat which is headed by Taye Olajide.

The secretariat has activated the process of communicating to the various members and their respective national Federations.

Below is the list of the committees and their membership;

Source: Sports Zone