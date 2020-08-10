1 hour ago

Official Television Broadcast partner, StarTimes, on Monday, August 10, 2020 donated Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs), to the staff of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The PPEs includes two I.R thermometer guns and Five Thousand (5,000) pieces of facemasks.

This is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility to their partners in the fight against the Corona Virus pandemic and one of such steps is to support the staff of the GFA in their mandate to continue to serve the football community. The Pay TV Service Provider seeks to ensure that the GFA staff are well equipped against the virus in the discharge of their duties.

The presentation was done by Mrs. Akorfa Banson, Head of Marketing accompanied by Mr. Eli Kondoh, Public Relations Officer of StarTimes.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the GFA Staff, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) expressed gratitude to the company for the gesture in this "Living with Covid-19" era.

StarTimes is the exclusive Television Rights owner of the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup competitions of the GFA.