10 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association has announced StarTimes Ghana as the new Television Rights Holders of the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.

StarTimes emerged winners of the competitive bidding process after the GFA accepted their offer, which was the best among other bids.

StarTimes will sign a five-year agreement with the GFA worth $5.25m US Dollars to be the exclusive Television Rights owner of the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup with immediate effect.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi Fm, the Chief Operating Officer of the Chinese owned Satellite broadcasting company has assured they will deliver excellent services to fans and its viewers.

"Its official now,we've been written to by the GFA and Startimes have the official broadcast right for the next five(5) years."

"We have done a lot of investment in the Ghana Premier League and we are committed to developing Ghana Football and present it to the rest of the world and so the GFA did not relent on our quest to make that happen and so for that reason they have to support our vision."

"I will urge everyone to look at the kind of production we are putting. The images that will be displayed on TV going forward,the standard are very high. We assure Ghanaians they will love what we will begin to show on the Ghana Premier League. The production output are of high standards. You will only believe when you see it, I will not be able to speak enough of it now." he added.