14 minutes ago

Television Broadcast holder of the Ghana Premier League, StarTimes Ghana have released the broadcast schedule for the first five matches of the new Premier League season.

StarTimes plan to cover a minimum of 68 matches in the first round of the season.

There shall be five (5) live games each on Match day One, Two and Three.

Ghanaians will be served with three (3) live games on Match Day 4 and four games on Match Day five (5).

FIRST 5 FIXTURES BROADCAST SCHEDULE: