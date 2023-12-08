8 hours ago

StarTimes, Africa’s leading Pay-tv service provider, has reached an agreement with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over the broadcast of its interclub competitions, CAF Champions League & Confederation Cup in sub-Saharan Africa.

The 2023/24 season of the CAF Champions League & Confederation Cup which is into Match Day 3 this weekend, will witness Ghanaian Champions, Medeama SC host Young Africans of Tanzania while FA Cup champions Dreams FC travel to Angola to play Académica Lobito.

Both Ghanaian clubs will seek to raise high the flag of Ghana in the group stages of the Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively having reached the group stages for the first time since 2006 when both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko played in the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

StarTimes, the official broadcaster of the CAF club competitions, is set to televise a total of 124 matches from both the Champions League and Confederation Cup.

With the football season entering the competitive stage during this festive season, football fans can watch more action from the Ghana Premier League and a galaxy of stars from the Saudi Pro League, Bundesliga and more live in HD on StarTimes.

Football fans can also make the most of the StarTimes Xmas Mega Step-Up promo by paying a 2-month subscription and get and instant 2-month upgrade to the next higher bouquet from now until January 31st, 2023.