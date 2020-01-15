1 hour ago

Broadcast rights holders, StarTimes Ghana has announced the matches to be shown on television on Match Week 4 of the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

Three matches in total will be telecast on the Week 4 clashes, which begins on Wednesday.

The match between Great Olympics and Karela United in Accra, Legon Cities FC against Ashanti Gold [both matches to be played on Wednesday, January 15, 2020], as well as the clash between Inter Allies and Elmina Sharks on Thursday.

All matches will be live on the ADEPA Channel of StarTimes with one game expected to be aired on free-to-air channel Max TV.

The Chinese-owned media organization was awarded the television right of the Ghanaian top-flight as well as the FA Cup competition for five years in a deal that will see the Ghana Football Association (GFA) earning $5.25 US Dollars.