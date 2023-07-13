2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Ho Central, Benjamin Kpodo, has lamented the failure of relevant state institutions to assist victims of the recent flooding at Ho in the Volta Region.

Unexpected rainstorms wreaked havoc on many shops and residential areas at Ho as some streets were transformed into temporary waterways, impeding movement and causing disruption in daily life.

This came after a 3-hour rainfall that led to the overflow of major drainage systems in the Municipality.

In a statement on the Floor of Parliament, Benjamin Kpodo said state agencies’ response to such occurrences is appalling.

“The history of response to such occurrences by state agencies is appalling. No help has come for the victims from the relevant state institutions and I do not know the functions of the National Disaster Management Organisation in Ho.

“The Minister of Interior will recall that I approached him when disaster struck in Ho when a rainstorm ripped off the roofs of some schools and a health centre and he told me to write to NADMO which I did and NADMO responded and said it was not its responsibility to provide relief items and indeed no help came.”

Source: citifmonline