The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has issued a statement offering to help all parliamentary aspirants who feel offended and are unable to pick nomination forms at their various constituencies.

His statement seeks to address accusations that some constituency executives of the NPP are stifling the hopes of some aspirants who want to contest the party’s upcoming primaries.

A portion of his statement reads “As Regional Chairman, I will humbly want to apologize for this mishap and by this statement, assure every Parliamentary aspirant who is yet to pick his or her nomination forms to fall on my office for the document.

My office is also ready to offer assistance to all candidates who are having difficulties submitting their forms to their constituency executives. Nobody will be denied the opportunity to meet the party’s requirements to contest in the upcoming primaries.”

My attention has been drawn to the growing claims that some aspirants who want to contest in the party’s upcoming primaries are unable to pick nomination forms at some constituencies.

Unity is of essence as we head into the 2020 elections and I pray, every candidate will join the NPP in the Ashanti Region to wipe out all forms of rancor and play a role in securing the party another term.

I once again apologize for the tensions that sprout from the picking and submitting of nomination forms.

Thank you.

Signed

Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Ashanti Regional Chairman, NPP