1 hour ago

FOCAP, the most authoritative research and advocacy group in the Arts Industry of Ghana wishes to take this opportunity to wish all players in the Arts Industry well in these COVID-19 pandemic times. It is our fervent hope that the industry will grow from strength to strength to make the Creative Arts Industry a better one for all and sundry.

As a research, pressure and advocacy group, we have taken the time to research into the world blueprint on the creative industry structure and recognises the challenges in our local industry and its our believe that as we move on, players and domains in the industry will act practically to make sure sanity, probity and development prevail within the industry.

FOCAP, has over the years researched the music industry and based on our findings would like to call upon all industry players to table a conversation about the setting up of a NATIONAL MUSIC AUTHORITY.

Our call for the setting up of a National Music Authority is hinged on the gaps in the music industry and how it is affecting job creation and music development in Ghana. We believe that the setting up of this authority would help in aligning the music industry and positioning it to meet the world standards.

Research shows that, a music authority would have the oversight responsibility, mandate and legal backing to liaise with other government departments and agencies to address some of the critical issues in the music industry. Examples;

1. Music Education in Schools

2. Work Permit for Musicians

3. Copyright Court

4. International Music Trade

5. Music Categorization

6. Music Fund

7. Music Archiving and Development

FOCAP wishes to encourage all industry players to be part of this conversation and we hope to see a very active and upbeat attitude of musicians and performers in this discourse. We would also like to appeal to the technocrats, music and radio programmers, presenter, pundits, managers and members of the general public not to be spectators etc.

Daniel Rager (Cleveland State University) in 2008 wrote a white paper with the title The Role of Music in Society Past, Present and Future and quoted;

The future of music education and music making is at stake and everyone involved needs to work as never before to hold on for all its worth. (Vervalin, Charlie 2003).