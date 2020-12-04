30 minutes ago

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) is to train about 75,000 field officers to collect data for the 2021 Population and Housing Census scheduled for April/May 2021.

The training will be in January 2021 and will take place in 1500 training centres in each of the 261 administrative districts in the country.

A statement issued by the GSS said that the training centres would be located in the facilities of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the universities.

According to the statement, the training will be held when schools are in session so the Service was collaborating with the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders to ensure that the training as well as classes for the school children are not disrupted.

GES facilities

It explained that the GSS had in the past relied on the facilities of the GES and the universities to train their field officers for the census, and explained that this was done when the schools had vacated.

The statement said the training will be scheduled for a time when one stream of the SHS level is on vacation to enable the GSS have access to the schools’ facilities for the training of its field officers.

“Though the GSS will need the facilities of the educational institutions for training of the field officers it will not be at the disadvantage of the school children,” the statement stressed.

It emphasised that the reopening of schools in January does not in any way pose a hindrance to preparations for the census in general and specifically to the training of field officers.