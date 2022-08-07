3 hours ago

The last few days have seen the stock of Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari rise rapidly as he scored a hattrick for his Serbian side Red Stars Belgrade.

Statistics show that he has in three matches performed very well for Red Stars Belgrade the whole of last season at FC Nantes.

On Wednesday night against Pyunik, the fast-footed Osman Bukari played the main role, who had too much free space in the half of the Armenian team, which he used abundantly and scored a hat-trick, with one assist and one canceled goal at the beginning of the match.

This is his best game since coming to Zvezda and now he has scored five goals and two assists in a total of five games played.

If we compare it with the entire last season that Bukari spent in Nantes, we will see that the 23-year-old winger from Ghana is already performing better in Red Star than in the 26 games he played in Nantes. In those 26 matches, he scored only two goals, with four assists.

If we go back a little further, Bukari started the 2020/21 season in Trencin, continued in Belgian Ghent and played 39 matches in that period. He scored six goals, with seven assists, so now he is close to surpassing that performance very quickly in Zvezda's jersey.