3 hours ago

Dr Da Costa Aboagye, the Leader of Risk Communication for Ghana’s COVID-19 Response, has advised Ghanaians to adhere to the ‘Stay home preventive measure on Easter Monday.

“One of the preventive measures against the COVID-19 infection is to stay home,” he said, and urged Ghanaians not to engage in the usual Easter Monday partying, visiting of friends and family, and avoid the beaches.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency Dr Aboagye said the President’s directive, being enforced by the Ghana Police Service, must be obeyed to keep the virus at bay.

“Staying at home this Easter Monday will help to avoid social gatherings, which could promote the spread of the COVID-19 infection,” he said.

“We have to do everything possible to stay home and to protect the declining of cases, we must not repeat what happened during the Christmas and New Year season.”

He urged the media to use their platforms to educate the public to adhere to the protocols as the nation worked to control the cases.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), said the first batch of Ghanaians who were vaccinated would receive the second jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of April to May, as government found various alternatives to procure more vaccines.

“The longer one’s vaccination status, which is about 12 weeks, the better,” he said.