2 hours ago

Renowned Kumawood actress and television host, Benedicta Gafah, has disclosed why she chose to step back from the limelight.

During a conversation with Graphic Showbiz, the former TV3 Music Music host expressed her belief in staying low-key unless one has meaningful contributions to make.

She stated that being in the spotlight would lead to unnecessary attention, which would end up being detrimental to one’s career.

"I don’t think being loud all over the place with nothing to offer makes one remain relevant. If I have a new movie to premiere, landed a new ambassadorial deal or addressed an important issue, that is when I want to be heard.

“So if nothing of that nature is happening, I want to remain in my corner and mind my business till the right time. Once you are all over the place without making any impact, you give people room to talk to you anyhow, and that is not what I stand for," she explained.

Benedicta Gafah also mentioned that, while she may not be gracing television screens at the moment, she's involved in other lucrative business ventures which she chose to keep private.