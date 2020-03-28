44 minutes ago

An STC bus carrying fifty (50) passengers has been involved in an accident at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region after a tyre burst.

The Driver Michael Oduro, 44, and twenty (20) other passengers who sustained varying degrees of injuries were rushed to the theatre of Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw for treatment.

The accident occurred Friday, March 27, 2020, at about 12:30 pm.

According to the driver Michael Oduro, 44, who was driving the Scania Marcopollo STC Bus with registration Number GE 8126 – 16 en route from Accra to Brekum – in Brong Ahafo Region, on reaching a section of the road at Kwahu – Saafi on the dual carriageway stretch of the Accra to Kumasi Highway, the front tyre burst while descending a hill, as a result, lost control over the steering wheel and veered off the road and ran into a ditch causing damage to the vehicle and injuring the passengers.

The Nkawkaw Police, personnel from Fire Service and Ambulance Service quickly rushed to the scene to rescue the passengers and rushed those injured to the Hospital.

Sargeant Abiwu Samuel, from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of Ghana Police Service in charge of the investigation, noted the driver would assist with the investigation after he is treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, the bus has been towed from the accident scene.

Starrfmonline